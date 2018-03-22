‘PUBG’ Event Mode offers limited-time custom games

The first version of Event Mode will be fairly simple and the developers say that's because they need to test out the new system. Once it's live, it will allow up to eight players on a team and the rifle drop rate will double. "We know it's not a huge change from the public matches but as mentioned above, this is just to get things rolling," the developers said in the announcement. "The future of the Event Mode holds exciting things!" This iteration is currently being tested and should head to the live server sometime soon. The team also gave a hint as to what the next PUBG Event Mode will feature -- a flare gun.

Image: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds