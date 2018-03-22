Snapchat’s Map Explore makes it easier to find your friends

Snap Map launched last year as a feature meant to help users see what's going on around them and find out what their friends are up to. Earlier this year, Snapchat brought Map to the web along with the ability to embed it into other websites.

Snap Map statuses update when users open the app, though only if they've chosen to share their locations. Ghost Mode is always on option for those who don't want to advertise where they are. Map Explore is rolling out over the next few weeks.

Image: Snapchat