Tidal now streams music to both Amazon Fire TV and Android Auto

When last we heard in December, Norwegian publication Dagens Næringsliv reported that music streaming service Tidal had enough cash to last about six months. But the company is evidently still around and has more to announce: Tidal now has a new app for Amazon's Fire TV products and is compatible with Android Auto.
Both are useful additions for hearing your tunes on the road or at home. Android Auto is picking up steam, with a couple new head units appearing at CES this year that support the platform. The app for Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick lets users play music on a customized interface suited for large screens.
As for its longevity, the company told Engadget back in December that they will break even soon and achieve profitability in mid-2018.