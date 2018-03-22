Wirecutter's best deals: The UE Roll 2 Bluetooth speaker drops to $50

Street Price: $130; Deal Price: $104

At $104, this is a new low price for the Echo Spot, our clock radio Echo pick in our guide to Amazon Echo speakers. This Alexa-powered speaker that features a screen is one of the newer additions to Amazon's line and we haven't seen a ton of deals for it to this point. The Echo Spot is It's usually $130, so grab one at this price while you can.

The Amazon Echo Spot is our clock radio pick in our guide to Amazon's line of Alexa-enabled speakers. Grant Clauser wrote, "Like the Echo Show, the Echo Spot's defining features are a built-in camera and an LCD screen that can display a clock, song lyrics, or videos or allow video chats with other Spots, Shows, or the Alexa smartphone app. The Spot is about the size of a softball, and the screen is only 2.5 inches wide, making it perfect for a bedside clock (it includes six clock faces), but too small to watch anything longer than a film trailer."

Street Price: $80; Deal Price: $64 w/ code PRETTYDAY

Apply code PRETTYDAY in cart to drop the price of this backpack to $64, only a dollar higher than the low we've posted for the STM Prime previously. This backpack typically goes for $80, so it's a nice discount. The Black, Frost Grey, and Steel colors are all eligible for the deal.

The STM Prime Laptop backpack is our smaller laptops pick in our guide to our favorite laptop backpacks. Dan Frakes wrote, "Not everyone wants to lug their entire office around—or wants a backpack big enough to let them. If you prefer to travel light, or if you're looking for a bag that better fits someone of smaller stature, STM's Prime holds a 13-inch laptop and the essentials (and a bit more when you need it) in a compact, lightweight backpack that's comfortable and protective while still managing to keep everything organized."

Street Price: $70; Deal Price: $59

At $59, this is a nice drop on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Deals on this controller are still comparatively rare, and while we've seen them increase in frequency this year, this is the second lowest price we've seen for this controller. For this long-term Switch gaming with larger hands, this controller is a borderline necessity, so grab one while it's cheap.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a staff pick and one of our favorite accessories for the Nintendo Switch in our upcoming guide on Switch accessories. More like a traditional gaming controller than the Joy-Cons, it's a major improvement for extended gameplay sessions or if your hands are too big and get cramped while trying to play with the small Joy-Con controllers. Adam Burakowski said, "While a bit expensive, the Pro controller is worth it for how much it upgrades your gameplay experience over the included Joy-Cons."

Street Price: $75; Deal Price: $50

If you're looking for a rugged waterproof speaker for your adventures, the UE Roll 2 is a great choice. At $50 for Dell members (free to join), this matches the typical low we see for this Bluetooth speaker. Outside of one outlier deal that briefly took it to $45 last year, we've never seen it lower than $50 and it's often still over $70, so this is still an excellent deal for it.

The UE Roll 2 is our top pick in our guide to the best portable Bluetooth speaker. Brent Butterworth wrote, "Two and a half years after the introduction of the original (and barely different) UE Roll, the UE Roll 2 remains the Bluetooth speaker we use more than any other, and the one we'd buy if we could own only one. The Roll 2 sounds full, with smooth reproduction of everything from bass notes to cymbals, and it plays loud enough to fill a hotel room or a spot at the beach with sound. It's so watertight it will survive being dunked 1 meter underwater for 30 minutes. The 10½-hour tested battery life and 60-foot range are remarkable for a speaker of this size. More than two years of worldwide traveling with the Roll 2 and the original Roll have only confirmed our love for this design. The only real downside is that it lacks a speakerphone function."

