A ‘Warhammer’ AR fantasy card game is coming to PC this year

But we can look at a different title that Age of Sigmar Champions' developer PlayFusion made previously. The studio successfully Kickstarted and made Lightseekers, a video game that used a proprietary AR app to bring action figures and trading cards into digital gameplay. If that system's ability to bring on-screen life to static cards is any indication, Age of Sigmar Champions will likely have a robust integration between physical and digital media. If you're interested, sign up for the game's mailing list here.