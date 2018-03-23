Baidu will start autonomous driving tests in Beijing

Show More Results

Image credit: Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
1h ago in Transportation
Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

This week, China gave tech company Baidu, Inc., which wants to be known as China's version of Google, the go-ahead to start autonomous driving tests in Beijing's suburbs, according to Reuters. China is looking to compete with other countries with self-driving technology, so this is an important move that indicates support for the technology at a somewhat contentious time.

This green light comes on the heels of the first fatal accident involving a self-driving car in the United States. An Uber vehicle using autonomous technology (but with a human operator in the car) struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, AZ, earlier this month. That investigation is still ongoing, and it's unclear what ramifications it might have for self-driving technology as a whole in the US.

Baidu's self-driving platform is called Apollo 2.0, and it boasts the ability to navigate a car through basic urban environments, whether day or night. The company plans to continue refining the technology through 2018. That will become a lot easier once it has real-world data through these tests. Baidu's permit covers testing on 33 suburban Beijing roads that cover about 65 miles.

Using Apollo 2.0, Baidu also plans to launch self-driving buses in China. It's important to note that the company focuses on software only; Baidu will team with Chinese company King Long to actually build the buses. It hopes to release the first bus next year and start mass producing them by 2020.

