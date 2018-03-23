DOJ indicts nine Iranians for state-sponsored hacking effort

The individuals are also accused of selling the information they stole from the universities. The campaign took place from 2013 to 2017 and targeted over 100,000 university professors around the world with phishing links. They are said to have breached more than 8,000 accounts and stole a whopping 31.5 terabytes of data. The DOJ says that the stolen data cost US universities $3.4 billion to access and maintain. Along with universities, at least 36 private US companies and 11 foreign-based companies were targeted as were government entities like the US Department of Labor, the United Nations and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In some cases, the indicted individuals stole entire email mailboxes. A variety of different sectors were targeted, including law firms, tech companies, consulting firms, financial services, healthcare entities and biotech firms.

The nine individuals are believed to be in Iran currently and are said to have been working for an Iranian group called the Mabna Institute. According to the US Department of the Treasury, the Mabna Institute was founded in 2013 in order to aid Iranian universities and research organizations in obtaining scientific resources from other countries. The Mabna Institute is said to have been contracted but the Iranian government to conduct hacking campaigns. The institute and 10 individuals have been sanctioned by the Treasury Department.

In his statement today, Geoffrey Berman, a US attorney for the southern district of New York, said, "While the defendants remain at large, they are now fugitives from the American judicial system. These defendants are no longer free to travel outside of Iran without the fear of being arrested and extradited to the United States. They cannot leave Iran to conduct business. The only way the can see the rest of the world is through their computer screen, but now stripped of their greatest asset -- anonymity."

