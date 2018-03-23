OptiTrack Active VR makes for a more mobile zombiepocalypse

The company showed off its warehouse-scale optical tracking system at GDC 2018 and during a demo on Wednesday, I was afforded the opportunity to try it out while slaughtering hordes of zombies in Arizona Sunshine from Vertigo Games. The OptiTrack system utilized a suite of VR components including the Oculus VR HMD, the Hardlight VR haptic feedback vest, and a Stryker VR rifle-style controller. Interestingly, the entire system runs wirelessly with shockingly low latency. Rather than have players tethered directly to the PC or forcing them to carry it around on their backs, the OptiTrack system instead mounts a lightweight wireless transmitter on the vest's back. This reduces the amount of load players are required to carry, making them faster and more mobile.

Taken together, this setup dramatically improves the player's mobility. For example, in the home VR version of Arizona Sunshine, players move around by teleporting between static positions then have to rotate like turrets while fending off the zombie onslaught. But with the OptiTrack system, you're instead able to move about the designated area freely: strafing, advancing and retreating from the enemy. You can even take cover and shoot around corners. It really feels like you're blasting your way through a Zombiepocalpyse.

The OptiTrack system currently supports up to 4 players when playing Arizona Sunshine -- though that's a limit of the game itself, not the tech -- but can be expanded to as many as 20 players, a company rep told Engadget. The company hopes to partner with other game studios to adapt their existing first person shooter titles to this free-moving VR landscape (immersive Call of Duty, anybody?). There's no word, however, as to when this system will land at a VR arcade near you. But once it does, it will be getting all of my quarters.