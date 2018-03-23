Proposed law would insist on work-life balance for New Yorkers

The New York Times notes that the average New Yorker works more than 49 hours per week, which is longer than those in other large cities across the US. In addition, the Times reports that workers spend an extra eight hours per week managing email after work, according to a 2017 survey.

The new bill won't make it illegal to ask employees to check email or other electronic communications after work hours, but would allow employees to ignore such missives with no threat of retaliation. "This bill would make it unlawful for private employees in the city of New York to require employees to check and respond to email and other electronic communications during non-work hours," says the bill's abstract. The law would apply to any business with 10 or more employees doing business in the municipality. If it passes, other cities could potentially look at similar legislation, freeing us all up from having to stay connected, even after the workday is over.