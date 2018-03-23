The Morning After: 'Monty Python' on Netflix, CGI inches closer to reality

They gave what to who?

Sheryl Sandberg: Facebook spoke too slowly about Cambridge Analytica

The Guardian reports that Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan's relationship with Facebook wasn't limited to his now infamous thisisyourdigitallife app. While it was anonymized, the data included "every friendship made on Facebook in 2011 in every country in the world at the national aggregate level," which totalled over 57 billion friendships. Plus, it was COO Sheryl Sandberg's turn to apologize in front of the cameras.

GDC 2018: The video-game industry is finally asking where the women are

Images of all-male leadership teams are all-too common in the video-game industry. Questions about them, however, are not.

With 'Siren,' Unreal Engine blurs the line between CGI and reality

Siren comes to life using live mocap tech that captures and live-streams her body and finger movements into an Unreal Engine project. This has larger implications not just for games but for other industries, like film, marketing and advertising, too. Imagine if actors didn't have to come in to do their work, it just had to be someone who looked remotely like them.

Instagram lets users decide when to refresh their feed

No, the chronological feed isn't coming back. But Instagram says that two changes for its app are incoming, with one killing its annoying tendency to refresh mid-scroll, and an increased focus on putting recently posted items near the top.

GDC 2018: 'Clunker Junker' brings the danger of space battles into reality.

Clunker Junker is a cooperative space shooter for two players. Each crew member has a handheld, gun-like controller that stretches from palm to elbow; it's made to be held in the left hand, with a crank on the right side, a navigation cube on the base and an LED spout on the front. Since it's meant to be a physical experience, when your on-screen ship takes damage, flaps on actual crates that need to be repaired will fly open.

'Monty Python' is silly-walking on to Netflix

A big chunk of Monty Python's catalog is coming to Netflix UK in April and the US later in the year. The slate includes the iconic films Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Monty Python's Life of Brian, along with TV series Monty Python's Flying Circus and several live specials. While UK viewers can start on April 15th, US users will have to wait, and "not all titles will be available at the same time in all territories." We've got a rundown of all things Monty Python coming to the service.

'PUBG' Event Mode offers limited-time custom games

The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds developers describe Event Mode "as a periodically changing preset Custom Game where we will be trying new things and experimenting with different game parameters."

