A live-action 'Street Fighter' TV show is in development

According to Deadline, Street Fighter fans should keep an eye out for a new TV series currently in development from Entertainment One. The producers of the new show were previously involved with the web series Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist, and now we'll find out what they can do for TV. Capcom's Street Fighter executive producer Yoshinori Ono said: "After a long search, guided by the team behind Assassin's Fist, we are delighted to be partnering with a company with the outstanding TV experience of Mark Gordon and eOne. They have the credentials to help us launch a faithful adaptation of Street Fighter as a major TV series."

Stuntman Joey Ansah has come a long way from 2010's Street Fighter Legacy short, and is one of the executive producers on this project. The new show is based on the plot of the Street Fighter II game, as Ryu, Ken, Guile and Chun-Li chase down M. Bison and become involved in the World Warrior fighting tournament. Fortunately, the team's track record suggests they'll be able to give this project the treatment it deserves, so we don't end up with a Street Fighter: The Movie (The Game) situation.