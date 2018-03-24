NBA is experimenting with 99-cent fourth quarter live streams

Wow. @NBA experimenting with in app micro-transactions, offering 4th quarter of a game for $0.99. The future is here. pic.twitter.com/pu602ZAokn — Vasu Kulkarni (@Vasu) March 24, 2018

The association hasn't officially announced the offering yet, so it's looking very much like an experiment that's not exactly surprising. As The Verge noted, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said at CES two years ago that he thinks we'll get "to the point where somebody wants to watch the last five minutes of the game, and they go click, they'll pay a set price for five minutes as opposed to what they would pay for two hours..."

Since the fourth quarter can have the most heart-stopping moments, we can see a lot of people being willing to pay for access, so long as it remains affordable. The feature could cost more than 99 cents if it ever sees wider release, after all. Unfortunately, we've yet to find out what will happen if the game goes into overtime and whether that means viewers will have to pay extra to keep the stream going.