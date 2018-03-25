Facebook scooped up Android call and text metadata (with consent)

Downloaded my facebook data as a ZIP file



Somehow it has my entire call history with my partner's mum pic.twitter.com/CIRUguf4vD — Dylan McKay (@dylanmckaynz) March 21, 2018

According to Ars, if you gave Facebook permission to read your contacts before Android Jelly Bean dropped, you also inadvertently gave it access to your calls and texts by default. The app was able to collect data until Google deprecated Android API version 4.0 in October 2017. So, yes, the issue has been fixed -- and it never affected iOS users -- it's just unclear if you can purge call and text logs from your account. Since you can't turn back time and prevent yourself from welcoming Facebook into your phone's contacts section, best you can do is delete your contacts' data and hope for the best.

In a response to the discovery, Facebook stressed that this call and text history logging was an "opt-in" feature for Facebook Lite or Messenger, and that you had to expressly agree to it. It added that turning it off in the relevant app's settings would delete that info. Facebook never sells this data, the company said, and it never collects the actual content of your conversations. Really, this isn't so much a shocking revelation as a reminder that many people have explicitly granted permission to Facebook and its apps without realizing what data they were offering up in the process.