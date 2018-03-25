Show More Results
Get all the past week's gaming news from GDC 2018 right here

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Lenovo's VR camera with Daydream is now available for pre-order

It will set you back $300.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago in Gadgetry
Chris Velazco/Engadget

The virtual reality camera Lenovo created in partnership with Google is now available for pre-order, a few weeks before its release on May 4th. Online inventory monitoring app The Tracker has spotted the Lenovo Mirage Camera with Daydream page on Amazon, where you can now reserve one for $300. The Mirage will make it easy to create immersive virtual reality content, since it's pretty much just a much a point-and-shoot that supports YouTube's and Google's VR180. That's the format the tech titan created, which allows you to shoot immersive videos for VR headsets that still appear as videos with normal perspective when played on a computer or any other 2D device.

Lenovo's Mirage camera has dual 13-megapixel fisheye lenses and has a 2.2-inch touchscreen display. It can shoot 4K videos, stream videos directly to YouTube Live and can upload content straight from Google's VR180 app. Its launch could lead to more VR videos on YouTube, and that's definitely something Lenovo wants to happen, considering it's also releasing its standalone Mirage Solo headset in May.

