Lenovo's VR camera with Daydream is now available for pre-order

The virtual reality camera Lenovo created in partnership with Google is now available for pre-order, a few weeks before its release on May 4th. Online inventory monitoring app The Tracker has spotted the Lenovo Mirage Camera with Daydream page on Amazon, where you can now reserve one for $300. The Mirage will make it easy to create immersive virtual reality content, since it's pretty much just a much a point-and-shoot that supports YouTube's and Google's VR180. That's the format the tech titan created, which allows you to shoot immersive videos for VR headsets that still appear as videos with normal perspective when played on a computer or any other 2D device.