Mondaine's second smartwatch finally adds notifications

You can also press the crown briefly to see your activity, and hold it down for 3 seconds to cover sleep tracking. The Regular still preserves the 2-year battery life of its predecessor, although the considerably smaller 40mm case (versus 44mm for the Helvetica 1) makes it considerably subtler.

Mondaine had teased the watch a year ago, but it's finally ready to ship and should arrive before the end of March for $660 (£450 in the UK). That's very expensive if you're just looking for a hybrid smartwatch, as brands like Fossil have a slew of options that cost much, much less. However, that's not really the point here -- the Helvetica Regular is ultimately about catching up to modern hybrids while maintaining Mondaine's usual super-clean aesthetic.