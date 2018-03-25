Sony's 2018 OLED TV starts at $2,800

There is a catch: Dolby Vision won't be ready. The A8F and Sony's other 4K TVs won't support the higher-end HDR standard until an update arrives later in 2018, so you'll have to 'settle' for HDR10 or Hybrid Log-Gamma in the interim.

As usual, you can save gobs of cash if you're willing to go with LED-based 4K TVs. The X900F starts at $1,100 for a 49-inch model and scales all the way to $5,300 for an 85-inch behemoth. If you don't need its X1 Extreme image processing but do want a larger TV, the X850F starts at $1,800 for a 65-inch screen and tops out at $4,500 for an 85-inch set. At least some X900F and X850F lineups are available now through Amazon and Best Buy, and you can pre-order the A8F through both channels.