Bentley is the latest luxury car maker committing to EVs

According to AutoBlog, Bentley is planning on using the same electric architecture as the Porche's Mission E, making for a faster, stronger and farther-ranging automobile. "A full electric Bentley is something I am extremely convinced we have to do," design director Stefan Seilaff told Auto Express. "It should be a four or five-seater and it should also have the possibility to carry a little bit of luggage, maybe not for five people."