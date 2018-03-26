The Boring Co. will sell giant ‘Lego-like’ building bricks

Musk says the bricks are rated for California seismic loads, so they should be plenty strong, and that they'll be bored in the middle so they aren't nearly as heavy as they look. More than that, two people could use the bricks to build a small house's outer structure in "a day or two." It isn't clear if that's an entire house, or just the basement/foundation.

There isn't a timeline for when you'll be able to purchase these, either, but Musk says they'll go on sale soon. They aren't nearly as wild as a flamethrower, but while flamethrowers are flashy, they don't exactly address the dearth of affordable housing in bigger cities.