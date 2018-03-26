'Fortnite' hot streak grows with a record-breaking YouTube stream

YouTube told Engadget that Fortnite broke a handful of other not-quite-so-impressive records. As of February, it holds the record for the most monthly video uploads related to a game. It was also the second most-viewed game on YouTube (it's not clear what number 1 may be).

It's no secret as to why YouTube might bring out these stats. They illustrate the sheer influence of Fortnite, but they also serve as a shot across Twitch's bow. YouTube hasn't been shy about wanting to take on its Amazon-owned rival in game streaming, and this demonstrates that it can compete -- at least, in the right circumstances.