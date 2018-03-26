Honda unveils the 2019 Insight, its new upscale hybrid sedan

The Insight offers other driver perks you'd expect on a Honda, like a fully-independent suspension, variable-ratio dual-pinion electric power steering, and mechanical/regenerative breaking "for ultimate stopping performance."

Honda notes that the Insight is the fifth electrified vehicle it has released in the last year, following the hybrid Accord and full EV and plug-in hybrid versions of the Clarity. Much like Toyota, however, Honda should be much further ahead in vehicle electrification, having beaten other automakers to the punch by miles with the original Insight and Clarity.