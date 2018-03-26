Tesla’s overhauled navigation system will roll out this weekend

New nav starts rolling out this weekend. Should be considered a mature beta at first, so won't be perfect, but will improve rapidly. With the old system, we were stuck with legacy 3rd party black box code and stale data. No way to improve. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2018

According to Electrek, the new system will have a smoother engine and much more zoom power. The website also reports that Tesla Maps will have a brand new routing engine. However, it's not apparent what the differences between it and current systems will be, though Tesla drivers have complained of poor and inefficient routing in the past.

In December, Elon Musk touted that Tesla Maps would be "a major navigation overhaul" that's "light years ahead" of the system on Tesla vehicles now. Considering that wording, it will certainly be interesting to see what this new nav system has in store for Tesla drivers.