What's on TV: Final Four, 'Far Cry 5,' 'Alex Inc.'

With Silicon Valley back on HBO, it's also time to welcome a new startup-themed show with this week's premiere of Alex, Inc. on ABC. It's based on the story of the podcast company Gimlet Media, and stars Zach Braff (Scrubs). It's also time for the 4K Blu-ray release of The Last Jedi, while gamers can dig into finally-set-in-the-US Far Cry 5.

There's plenty to watch on streaming too, as season two of the Lemony Snicket series is on Netflix, as well as the sci-fi thriller The Titan, hip-hop documentary series Rapture and more. Besides Final Four basketball action, ELeague is back on TBS with Tekken Team Tournament competition, and Starz presents the season finale of Counterpart. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).