Image credit: Far Cry 5
What's on TV: Final Four, 'Far Cry 5,' 'Alex Inc.'

Also: 'The Last Jedi' Blu-ray, 'Rapture,' 'The Titan,' and 'Counterpart.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
14m ago in AV
With Silicon Valley back on HBO, it's also time to welcome a new startup-themed show with this week's premiere of Alex, Inc. on ABC. It's based on the story of the podcast company Gimlet Media, and stars Zach Braff (Scrubs). It's also time for the 4K Blu-ray release of The Last Jedi, while gamers can dig into finally-set-in-the-US Far Cry 5.

There's plenty to watch on streaming too, as season two of the Lemony Snicket series is on Netflix, as well as the sci-fi thriller The Titan, hip-hop documentary series Rapture and more. Besides Final Four basketball action, ELeague is back on TBS with Tekken Team Tournament competition, and Starz presents the season finale of Counterpart. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (4K)
  • Proud Mary (VOD)
  • Legion (S1)
  • The Outer Limits (S1)
  • Freaky Friday
  • Women in Love
  • Assault on Precinct 13
  • Far Cry 5 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Batman: The Enemy Within Episode 5, PS4, PC, Xbox One)
  • PixArk (Xbox One Game Preview)
  • Warp Shift (Switch)
  • Outlast II (Switch)
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4)
  • MLB The Show 18 (PS4)
  • Tempest 4000 (PS4)
  • X-Morph: Defense - European Assault (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Trove: Heroes (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Toki Tori 2+ (Switch)
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride (PS VR)
  • Alteric (PS4, Xbox One)

Monday

  • The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling Part 1, HBO, 8 PM
  • D.C.'s Legend's of Tomorrow, CW, 8 PM
  • Lucifer, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
  • Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8 PM
  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
  • Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • The Terror (series premiere), AMC, 9 PM
  • Pecking Order, Starz, 9 PM
  • The Alienist (season finale), TNT, 9 PM
  • iZombie, CW, 9 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 9 PM
  • Superior Donuts, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Terror (series premiere), AMC, 9 PM
  • Living Biblically, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • The Good Doctor (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
  • American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
  • McMafia, AMC, 10 PM
  • Shoot the Messenger, WGN, 10 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Final Space, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling Part 2, HBO, 8 PM
  • Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • Roseanne (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • Bull, CBS, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
  • The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
  • LA to Vegas, Fox, 9 PM
  • Rise, NBC, 9 PM
  • The Mick, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • Splitting Up Together (series premiere), ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Tosh.0 (season premiere), Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
  • For the People, ABC, 10 PM
  • Baskets (season finale), FX, 10 PM
  • Hate Thy Neighbor, Viceland, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Quad, BET, 10 PM
  • Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., USA, 10 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
  • Adam Ruins Everything, TruTV, 10:30 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show (season premiere), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • The Detour (season finale), TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Wednesday

  • The Path (season finale), Hulu, 3 AM
  • The Looming Tower, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Empire (spring premiere), Fox, 8 PM
  • Grown-ish (season finale), Freeform, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
  • Alex, Inc. (series premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Star (spring premiere), Fox, 9 PM
  • Suits (spring premiere), USA, 9 PM
  • Life Sentence, CW, 9 PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Americans (season premiere), FX, 10 PM
  • Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Designated Survivor, ABC, 10 PM
  • Hap & Leonard, Sundance, 10 PM
  • Slutever (season finale), Viceland, 10 PM
  • Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • Trixie & Katya Show (season finale), Viceland, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Thursday

  • Innocent, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Gotham: A Dark Knight, Fox, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
  • The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
  • A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja, USA, 9 PM
  • Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
  • Arrow, CW, 9 PM
  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
  • Siren, Freeform, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 9 PM
  • Champions, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Lip Sync Battle, Paramount, 9:30 PM
  • Atlanta, FX, 10 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 10 PM
  • Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
  • Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
  • Nobodies (season premiere), Paramount, 10 PM
  • The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Friday

  • A Series of Unfortunate Events (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Trailer Park Boys (S12), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Dangerous Book for Boys (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • The Titan, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Happy Anniversary, Netflix, 3 AM
  • First Match, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Guardian Code, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Sofia Nino de Rivera: Seleccion Natural, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Rapture (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Remix, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Fly Guys, Facebook, 12 PM
  • Once Upon A Time, ABC, 8 PM
  • Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
  • New Wave: Dare to be Different, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
  • Taken, NBC, 9 PM
  • Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
  • ELeague: Tekken Team Takedown, TBS, 11 PM
  • This Is Not Happening, Comedy Central, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Lost Song, Netflix, 3 AM
  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four, TBS, 6 PM
  • Operation Odessa, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, CNN, 10 PM
  • The Last O.G., TBS, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Wakfu (S3), Netflix, 4 AM
  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • The Joel McHale Show, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 7:30 PM
  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
  • Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Top Gear (season finale), BBC America, 8 PM
  • Instinct, CBS, 8 PM
  • Counterpart (season finale), Starz, 8 pm
  • Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Genius Junior, NBC, 9 PM
  • American Dynasties, CNN, 9 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
  • Here and Now, HBO, 9 PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz, 9 PM
  • TheLast Man on Earth, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • Silicon Valley, HBO, 10 PM
  • Trust, FX, 10 PM
  • Billions, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History, CNN, 10 PM
  • Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Timeless, NBC, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Deception, ABC, 10 PM
  • Barry: Chapter One, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Talking Dead, AMC, 10 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

[All times listed are in ET]

