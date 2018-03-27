Apple sneaks art lessons into curriculum with 'Everyone Can Create'

It folds into the existing "Everyone can code" initiative, and is a program designed to help educators "integrate drawing, music, filmmaking or photography into their existing lesson plans for any subject." It'll help teachers embed art and design lessons, like drawing or composition in photography, into courses about other subjects like history or science.

As noted by our executive editor Dana Wollman, "In an age when arts funding is seeing so many cuts, this is an interesting, almost subversive, way to keep the arts in there." A preview of the Everyone Can Create plan is already available, and will launch for classrooms in the fall. Later this spring, Apple Stores will begin teaching Everyone Can Create as part of their regular Today at Apple sessions for educators.

