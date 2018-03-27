Show More Results

Image credit: Apple
How the 'new' iPad compares to the rest of Apple’s tablets

A processor upgrade and Pencil support are the only major changes.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
59m ago in Mobile
The iPad line has diversified a bit the past few years, with Apple introducing two sizes of its "Pro" model in addition to a more basic 9.7-inch device. But, while last year's tablet offered some decent specs at a friendly $329 price point, it lacked few of Apple's more modern flourishes. Apple's "new" 9.7-inch iPad rectifies some of that by upgrading to an A10 processor and (most importantly) adding Pencil support. The hope here is it can go toe-to-toe with affordable Chromebooks that have taken over classrooms. It helps that schools can buy an iPad for $299, but the price hasn't budged for consumers -- you'll still need to cough up $329. So, how does it compare to its iPad siblings? Check out the table below to see all the most important specs.

iPad (2018) iPad (2017) iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 2017) iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2017)
Price $299 for schools / $329 retail $329 / $429 $649 / $749 / $949 $799 / $949 / $1,149
Dimensions 240 x 169.5 x 7.5mm (9.4 x 6.6 x 0.29 inches) 240 x 169.5 x 7.5mm (9.4 x 6.6 x 0.29 inches) 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm (9.8 x 6.8 x 0.24 inches) 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9mm (12 x 8.68 x 0.27 inches)
Weight 469g (1.03 pounds) 469g (1.03 pounds) 469g (1.03 pounds) 677g (1.49 pounds)
OS iOS 11 iOS 11 iOS 11 iOS 11
Display 9.7-inch IPS LCD Retina display 9.7-inch IPS LCD Retina display 10.5-inch IPS LCD Retina display 12.9-inch IPS LCD Retina display
Resolution 2,048 x 1,536 (264 ppi) 2,048 x 1,536 (264 ppi) 2,224 x 1,668 (264 ppi) 2,732 x 2,048 (264 ppi)
Aspect ratio 4:3 4:3 4:3 4:3
Processor Apple A10 Apple A9 Apple A10X Apple A10X
Memory TBA 2GB 4GB 4GB
Storage 32 / 128GB 32 / 128GB 64 / 256 / 512GB 64 / 256 / 512GB
Front camera 1.2MP, f/2.2, 720p video 1.2MP, f/2.2, 720p video 7MP, f/2.2, 1080p video 7MP, f/2.2, 1080p video
Rear camera 8MP, f/2.4, 1080p video at 30fps 8MP, f/2.4, 1080p video at 30fps 12MP, f/1.8, 4K video at 30fps 12MP, f/1.8, 4K video at 30fps
Cellular radio Optional
GSM/EDGE
CDMA
UMTS/HSPA/
HSPA+/DC-HSDPA
LTE		 Optional
GSM/EDGE
CDMA
UMTS/HSPA/
HSPA+/DC-HSDPA
LTE		 Optional
GSM/EDGE
CDMA
UMTS/HSPA/
HSPA+/DC-HSDPA
LTE		 Optional
GSM/EDGE
CDMA
UMTS/HSPA/
HSPA+/DC-HSDPA
LTE
WiFi Dual band 802.11ac Dual band 802.11ac Dual band 802.11ac Dual band 802.11ac
Bluetooth v4.2 v4.2 v4.2 v4.2
Battery 10 hours 32.4 Wh, 10 hours 30.4 Wh, 10 hours 41 Wh, 10 hours
Pencil support Yes No Yes Yes

