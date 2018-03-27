Apple's retooled iWork suite includes Pencil support

Attendees of the Apple event today were treated to a demonstration of a new Pages feature called "Smart Annotation." This will allow you to handwrite notes using a Pencil in the margins of a document. The annotations will be tied to a specific word, so if you move around your paragraphs while editing, your notes will move right around with them. This feature isn't live yet, but it's coming soon.

Apple is also introducing digital book creation on the iPad. It's designed to be used collaboratively within Pages. There are quite a few templates to choose from that will allow you to include image galleries you can swipe through and use the built-in camera on the iPad to record.

These features definitely look interesting, but the question is will the price of the Apple Pencil come down? Our Senior Editor for Mobile, Chris Velazco, is attending the event, and he pointed out that the $99 price tag is almost a third of what these iPads cost, once you factor in an education discount.

