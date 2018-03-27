Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL
Apple's Swift Playgrounds will let kids code for AR

Play around with AR in code.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
1h ago in Personal Computing
At Apple's educational event in Chicago today, the company announced that Swift Playgrounds -- Apple's coding app for kids -- is getting an AR module. Though not much has been said about it, it looks like an extension of an Augmented Reality challenge that Apple implemented last year using ARKit (which basically overlaid the Swift Playground world onto the real one). Seeing as Apple is pushing augmented reality to be part of the overall educational experience, it's not surprising to see AR being integrated on the coding level as well. That way, you won't get just AR apps, but also the next generation of coders creating AR apps as well. No word on when the AR module will be in the app, but we expect it to be soon.

