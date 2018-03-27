Google's Clips camera now takes high-res photos on demand

You'll need a firmware update to change this functionality (it should happen the next time you connect your camera to its companion app), so be sure to check before going on a Clips photo safari.

The update also brings pinch-to-zoom cropping while you're in the edit mode. Previously, you had to drag corners to frame your shot -- this should make it faster and more intuitive. All told, it seems that Google is determined to evolve Clips' features rapidly and give the user more control, rather than depending solely on the camera's AI-guided capture to reel you in.