Show More Results
Follow our Apple education event live blog at 11AM ET!

Huawei P20 Pro hands-on: Camera tricks and a supercar finish

With the P20 and the P20 Pro, Huawei pushes camera software and hardware forward.

Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
14m ago in Mobile
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    Huawei may be currently best known for US retailers not stocking its wares, but regardless, the company continues to ramp up its flagship smartphones. In the last few years, phones like the P9 made a lot of us stand up and take notice, thanks to classy design touches and Huawei's own imaging tricks.

    Its next phones, the P20 and P20 Pro, take that latter part even further, as the company tries to spar with Samsung and the rest with a tapestry of AI skills and so very many camera sensors. There's so much going on when it comes to imaging (both in terms of hardware and software) that, at least during my short time with both phones, I couldn't test out all the modes and and use cases. I'll say this, though: Huawei is taking its smartphone cameras very seriously.

    Say hello to the 5.9-inch P20 and the 6.3-inch P20 Pro. The duo share a lot of specifications (and looks), but there are hardware differences that make the P20 Pro the more interesting proposition. It's not just because the Pro has a third rear-facing camera, either.

    Gallery: Meet Huawei's P20 and P20 Pro | 35 Photos

    35

    This time around, the P series is gently curved at the edges, with a glass design that softens the sides of both the P20 and the bigger P20 Pro. Both phones are thin, too: The P20 is 7.65mm thick (with a 3,400mAh battery) while the P20 Pro measures up at 7.8mm, with a larger 4,000mAh battery -- that's a massive battery for a phone this size, outclassing even the Galaxy S9 Plus. If it helps you to visualize those millimeters, both bookend a 7.7mm-thick iPhone X.

    Beside the curves, the P20 also introduces a new color-gradient finish that Huawei's calling Twilight: a blend of dark blue, purple, turquoise and... was that a shimmer of crimson? One colleague commented that it was a lot like the "pearlescent paint" finish you might see on a high-end sports car. It's pretty hypnotic, but while journalists seemed to coo over it, it's a little too showy for me. People buy shiny, glitzy phone cases, not phones. Still, it's different.

    Chris Velazco/Engadget

    For more restrained tastes, the P20 is also available in black, champagne gold, pink gold, and midnight blue colors, while the P20 Pro gets the same selection, minus the champagne gold. Regardless of your color choice, it's a classy looking phone -- and solid too. It's just that Huawei hasn't quite figured out how to give its family of phones character just yet. Nothing makes me go "Oh, that's a Huawei phone" -- for better or worse.

    It's also worth pointing out that you'll get a more advanced OLED screen with the bigger P20 Pro, and a more typical RGBW LCD display on the standard P20. I think the OLED looks better, but the LCD screen isn't a deal-breaker for smaller hands. They both share a 2,240 x 1,080 resolution with a very-wide 18.7:9 screen ratio and rest assured, with both, you get a notch. Or not! If you're notch-averse, a software setting shortens the height of the screen so you can pretend it doesn't even exist.

    The P20 Pro also benefits from an upgraded IP67 rating for water and dust, while the P20 has IP53 like last year's Huawei phones. In short: the Pro model is even more protected, which brings it in line with other rival flagships.

    Chris Velazco/Engadget

    Unlike older phones from the same company, however, the fingerprint reader returns to the front: apparently tech companies still can't decide the best place for it. (It's the back, by the way.)

    To Huawei's credit, it's at least tried to squeeze in some extra functionality to the venerable home button. The effect is a little like the gestures that Apple folded into its home button-less iPhone X, although things work differently. A light press on the main button will act as a back function, while more sustained prodding will take you to the home screen. There's even the ability to swipe left and right.

    Like many other Android phones, you can also hide the usual screen keys and use the home button/sensor to navigate around everything -- it's another way to keep that screen in full use.

    So far, not much AI talk ,right? Both phones run on Huawei's homemade Kirin 970 processor, which integrates neural processing for certain tasks. In this case, it helps the P20 initiate Face Unlock in under half a second. Huawei didn't elaborate on how it works -- is it more secure than retina scans, infrared and other techniques used for face unlocking elsewhere? We'll update when we hear more from Huawei.

    In reality, all the AI smarts center around cameras, as proved by Huawei's new addition to the battle of smartphone spec sheets: triple rear-facing cameras.

    As outlined in rumors last week, Huawei's P20 Pro has gone to town on the megapixels and it might just fill that Nokia-shaped smartphone imaging hole in your heart. Let's break down that imaging array.

    Coined the "Leica Triple Camera," a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor (with f/1.6 lens) stands separate from the other two, which combine an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.4 lens and optical image stabilization and a 40-megapixel camera with f/1.8 lens.

    For the regular P20, there's a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor again, but paired with a single 12-megapixel RGB camera sensor. Both phones get a rather epic 24-megapixel front-facing camera though, because our faces demand more pixels.

    In classic TV shopping style, ladies and gentlemen, that's not all. There's a laser transceiver for speedier focus, a flash and also a separate color temperature sensor to improve white balance accuracy.

    Chris Velazco/Engadget

    The medley of sensors are complemented by than no fewer than four different focus techniques: laser (as mentioned earlier), phase detection autofocus, as well as depth and contrast detection. This is where Huawei brings up its AI chops for further improvements, with a "predictive focus" that detects movement in a frame (say: a flower in the breeze) and matches focus with more precision. And if you're tempted by the super slow-motion tricks bandied around by Sony's latest phones and the Galaxy S9, then rest assured: there's 960fps super-slow motion inside the P20 too. It is, like its rivals, limited to 720p resolution.

    Huawei hopes you're impressed by spec sheet numbers, because the P20 Pro's camera has plenty more of 'em. That high-megapixel RGB sensor is 1/1.7 inches in size -- that's in comparison to the 1/2.55-inch sensor in Samsung's Galaxy S9. Bigger sensors typically mean better pictures with more detail because they capture more light. The P20 also has a max ISO setting of 102,400 that can apparently glean photos at a mere 1 lux -- that's a little higher than a moonlit night. That is a unusually high ISO option: The typical limit for smartphones that even offer ISO settings is around 6,400.

    Huawei posits the P20 as both the most advanced smartphone camera and the most intelligent, and the latter is where things get even more interesting. The company is using the term "Master AI," to explain how the camera taps into different settings and modes depending on the photo being taken. (Sound familiar?)

    The P20 (Pro or otherwise) will automatically switch to the right mode to get what it believes to be the perfect right photo. This might involve a splash of extra bokeh blur for your portraits or a macro option for beautiful floral close-ups. The aim here is to reduce the need for you to plumb the depths of the settings menu. (I was both impressed by the depth of settings on the phone's "Pro" mode, but also understand it would put a lot of people off: A lot of us just want to take a good picture.)

    Chris Velazco/Engadget

    During my briefing, the spokespeople outlined how the company reached out to professional photographers for their opinions (and camera settings) for different photography subjects and baked that into this master AI. Interestingly, this led to some extra contextual settings: Different food photography modes for western food and desserts, for example. While the explanation was a little loose, the phone will attempt to synthesize settings for multiple themes: it'll use its discretion to capture your pet and what you're having for lunch -- if that's what you're shooting. There's a dizzying 19 different subject modes here for the P20 to choose from, from landscape to food blogging, from cats to night photography.

    These assistive modes within the camera app will even aid your photo composition, leveling off landscape shots, and when it senses any over enthused zooming during a group photo, it will pan out slightly to get the whole gang into frame. I like the idea of idiot-proofing smartphone photography -- a lot -- but perhaps the coolest showcase I saw on the P20 was AI-augmented image stabilization.

    When you try to take a long-exposure shot, say for a neon city skyline or to make a blurry waterfall shot, the P20 will use image detection know-how to smooth things out, taking up to an eight-second long still. Not only does it work on stills (something I'm really looking forward to trying out further myself), but also video. That's just one of the major features. It may be a single camera app, but there's an awful lot to unpack here.

    The numbers and spectacle around the cameras suggest that the P20 Pro, especially, is capable of so many imaging tricks, but from my short time with the devices, it's a mix of fantastical results and niche, bordering on pointless . (Do you need separate camera modes for cats and dogs?) The spec sheet is impressive, but can the P20 series deliver with all this imaging tech? In the end, does it make for a better smartphone camera? At the very least, I can't wait to test out all of the P20 Pro's tricks further.

    Cherlynn Low and Chris Velazco contributed to this report.

    In this article: android, cameras, gear, hands-on, huawei, leica, mobile, p20, p20pro, photography, preview, smartphone, video
    By Mat Smith @thatmatsmith

    Mat once failed an audition to be the Milkybar Kid, an advert creation that pushed white chocolate on gluttonous British children. Two decades later, having repressed that early rejection, he completed a three-year teaching stint in Japan with help from world-class internet and a raft of bizarre DS titles. After a few years heading up Engadget's coverage from Japan, covering high-tech toilets and robot restaurants, he heads up our UK bureau in London.

    37 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save
    Comments
    Sign In

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext filevr