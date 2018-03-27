Huawei’s latest Porsche phone has an in-screen fingerprint reader

Along with its P20 and P20 Pro, Huawei also unveiled its Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS smartphone today. Built with Porsche Design's signature aesthetic, the phone comes with a Leica triple camera -- which features a 40-megapixel RGP sensor, a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens -- as well as a 24-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Hover your finger over the screen to wake up the phone or touch the sensor to unlock it. Users can also unlock the phone with a back fingerprint sensor.
The Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS has a 6-inch OLED 2K curved screen, 6GB of RAM and a 4,000 mAh battery. The smartphone comes in black, though if you're in mainland China, you can also snag it in red. While the phone itself has some nice features, the price won't be as appealing to most people. It comes in two versions -- one with 256GB of internal storage and one with 512GB. The former will cost €1,695 (approximately $2,100) and the latter is priced at €2,095 (approximately $2,600).