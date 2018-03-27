Huawei’s latest Porsche phone has an in-screen fingerprint reader

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS has a 6-inch OLED 2K curved screen, 6GB of RAM and a 4,000 mAh battery. The smartphone comes in black, though if you're in mainland China, you can also snag it in red. While the phone itself has some nice features, the price won't be as appealing to most people. It comes in two versions -- one with 256GB of internal storage and one with 512GB. The former will cost €1,695 (approximately $2,100) and the latter is priced at €2,095 (approximately $2,600).