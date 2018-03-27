Netflix renews 'Queer Eye' and four other unscripted shows

Bela Bajaria, VP of content at Netflix, said:

"These series are indicative of what we're trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television. These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy -- and that's just Queer Eye."

Queer Eye sets itself apart from the original series by venturing outside of New York and into Red State America, blessing straight men and their houses with makeovers. Drug Lords tackles the biographies of the most notorious drug kingpins, while The Toys That Made Us is a documentary on the most prominent and recognizable toy lines. Finally, Nailed It! is a baking show for home bakers who tend to mangle their creations as they compete for a $10,000 cash prize.