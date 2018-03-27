NVIDIA's next AI steps: An ARM deal and a new 'personal supercomputer'

While it's a surprising move for NVIDIA, which typically relies on its own closed platforms, it makes a lot of sense. NVIDIA already relies on ARM designs for its Jetson and Tegra systems. If it's going to make any sort of impact on the mobile and IoT world, it needs to work together with ARM, who dominates those arenas. And ARM could use NVIDIA's technology to prove just how capable its upcoming chip platform will be.

The company isn't just thinking small this year though. NVIDIA also unveiled the DGX-2, the next version of its "personal AI supercomputer." It's about 10 times faster than the previous system, the $149,000 DGX-1, which was powered by its first Volta GPU, the Tesla V100. Notably, the DGX-2 is the first server able to deliver more than two petaflops worth of power. That's mostly due to the revamped V100 GPU, which now sports 32GB of memory. The server is powered by 16 of those cards, all strung together by the company's NVSwitch technology.