Oracle vs. Google is still a thing, thanks to US federal court

The fight between Oracle and Google has been going on for years, and now there's been a development, according to Bloomberg. The US Court of Appeals found that Google violated Oracle's copyrights through its use of Java code in the Android operating system. The case is now going back to a California federal court to determine how much Alphabet owes Oracle. The Supreme Court has already sent this case back down once, but you can bet that Google will appeal this decision.

"We are disappointed the court reversed the jury finding that Java is open and free for everyone," a Google spokesperson told Engadget. "This type of ruling will make apps and online services more expensive for users. We are considering our options."