Image credit: Apple
The new iPad vs. the competition: Teaching tools

The new iPad is aimed at schools, but it faces stiff competition from Chromebooks and more.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
27m ago in Mobile
Apple

Thanks to its generous discount program Apple was the king of the education market for decades. Some schools even straight up gave their students iPads. However, many institutions are increasingly adopting Chromebooks as their system of choice, which offer up kid-friendly features at a much lower price. Last year gave us the first budget iPad, and today Apple gave it a slight update and unveiled a host of education-focused features. But even Pencil support and a ton more iCloud storage might not win over educators in right away, especially with products like Acer's Chromebook Tab 10 on the horizon. So we've stacked up the new iPad versus the Tab 10 as well another budget tablet, the Fire HD 10, to see which might be worthy of stowing in your kid's backpack this year.

iPad (2018) Acer Chromebook Tab 10 Amazon Fire HD 10
Price $299 for schools / $329 retail $329 $150 / $190
Dimensions 240 x 169.5 x 7.5mm (9.4 x 6.6 x 0.29 inches) 238.2 x 172.2 x 9.98mm (9.38 x 6.78 x 0.39 inches) 262 x 159 x 9.8mm (10.3 x 6.3 x 0.4 inches)
Weight 469g (1.03 pounds) 550g (1.21 pounds) 500g (1.11 pounds)
OS iOS 11 Chrome OS Fire OS 5.6
Display 9.7-inch Retina display 9.7-inch IPS LCD 10.1-inch IPS LCD
Resolution 2,048 x 1,536 (264 ppi) 2,048 x 1,536 (264ppi) 1,920 x 1,200 (224ppi)
Aspect ratio 4:3 4:3 16:10
Processor Apple A10 OP1 (Rockchip RK3399) MediaTek MT8173
Memory TBA 4GB 2GB
Storage 32 / 128GB 32GB 32/64GB
Ports Lightning USB Type-C 3.1, microSD USB Type-B 2.0 , microSD
Front camera 1.2MP, f/2.2, 720p video 2MP 0.3MP
Rear camera 8MP, f/2.4, 1080p video at 30fps 5MP 2MP
Cellular radio Optional
GSM/EDGE
CDMA
UMTS/HSPA/
HSPA+/DC-HSDPA
LTE		 None None
WiFi Dual band 802.11ac Dual-band, 802.11ac Dual-band, 802.11ac
Bluetooth v4.2 v4.1 v4.1
Battery up to 10 hours 34Wh, up to 9 hours up to 10 hours

Catch up on all of the news from Apple's education event right here!

