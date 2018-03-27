Turner's live sports streaming service launches in April

For one, you can use it to watch NBA League Pass games, including the recently added option to watch in-progress games at a lower price. You can also expect to watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League soccer (aka football) matches, a total of 65 NCAA championships, the PGA Championship and more niche sports like the Red Bull Global Rallycross and National Lacrosse League. You won't be watching NFL, MLB or NHL games in the near future, then.

The service will initially be available on Android, iOS and the web. You'll have to use AirPlay or Google Cast to watch on the big screen, unfortunately. That may make it a tough sell if you intend to use this as an alternative to a TV subscription, but Turner is no doubt betting there are many viewers who are more interested in watching away from home than a traditional living room experience.