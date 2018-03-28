Show More Results

Image credit: Alwyn Scott / Reuters
Boeing: Reports of WannaCry outbreak 'overstated and inaccurate'

The company says it's not a delivery issue.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Security
Mechanic Andrew Newingham uses a wireless headset and voice-controlled computer to quickly input details about an auxiliary power unit engine needing repairs at a Honeywell Aerospace service center in Phoenix, Arizona September 6, 2016. Alwyn Scott / Reuters

This afternoon a report by the Seattle Times cited internal messages showing that aircraft builder Boeing had been hit by the WannaCry ransomware and there were fears it could affect production. Boeing VP Linda Mills tells Engadget in a statement that its network security "detected a limited intrusion of malware that affected a small number of systems," and it shouldn't affect deliveries.

Issues with ransomware have not tailed off since last year's worldwide outbreak of WannaCry/NotPetya, and the city of Atlanta's government is still recovering after "SamSam" ransomware locked down some systems last week. Even if this occurrence is as controllable as Boeing believes, it's surely not the last time we'll hear about a large organization suddenly locked out of its own computers.

Linda Mills, VP of Boeing commercial airplanes communications:

A number of reported statements on this are overstated and inaccurate. Our cybersecurity operations center detected a limited intrusion of malware that affected a small number of systems. Remediations were applied and this is not a production or delivery issue.

