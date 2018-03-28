Einride's self-driving cargo trucks hit the highway this fall

The T-pod can transport standard cargo pallets and travel up to 124 miles on a single charge. It can drive itself on highways, but a human will take over on main roads via remote. TechCrunch says that the trucks will use the Nvidia Drive AI platform to plan driving paths and intelligently sense the environments. Einride also hopes to have a fleet of 200 with an initial route set between Gothenberg and Helsingborg in Sweden.