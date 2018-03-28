Facebook sued for collecting call logs and text histories

According to Reuters, the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California federal court is seeking class action status on behalf of all affected users and is asking for unspecified damages. Of course, a judge still has to decide whether enough people were affected by the issue before the case can move forward as a class action. In Facebook's explanation, it said it didn't sell all the call and text data it got from Android phones and that it never had access to people's texts. Whether the company's assurance is good enough for most people or whether enough users will come forward to back the case remains to be seen.