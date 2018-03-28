Logitech's G Pro headset is built for eSports

The headphones feature Logitech's Pro-G drivers with a slightly more aggressive sound profile than last year's headsets. While I found the G433 and G533 to sound a bit flat, the G Pro accentuate bass, which makes plenty of gaming moments feel more satisfying. Some music fans prefer a neutral sound profile, but when it comes to games, that tends to sound dull. The G Pro comes with a removable microphone, which features noise-canceling and better sensitivity than past Logitech offerings. You'll need a separate microphone jack to take advantage of that feature, which could be a problem for some gaming laptops.

Logitech says it developed the G Pro based on feedback from eSports players, and it shows. In addition to the leatherette ear coverings, you've also got microsuede replacements in the box. While I missed the useful noise separation from Logitech's surround sound headphones, the G Pro still sounded excellent. I could easily make out the careful footsteps of other players looting gear in Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, or enemies creeping up behind me in Overwatch. I also found myself paying more attention to games than with Logitech's previous headsets, thanks to the improved sound isolation.

At $90, the G Pro sits in the middle of Logitech's gaming headphone lineup, but they're a solid pick if you're looking for a high-quality wired option. You'll be able to snag one of your own in April.