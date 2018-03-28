Watch NVIDIA's GTC keynote in under 15 minutes

As usual, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang revealed a ton of news during his keynote at the company's GPU Technology Conference yesterday. There's the new Quadro GV100 GPU, which is based on NVIDIA's Volta architecture and will power its new RTX ray tracing technology. The company also revealed its Drive Constellation system for testing self-driving cars in virtual reality, which will certainly help now that it's pausing real world testing. Finally, NVIDIA made some major announcements around AI: its new DGX-2 "personal supercomputer" is insanely powerful, and it's also partnering with ARM to bring its deep learning technology into upcoming Trillium mobile chips.