Reddit dumps bitcoin as payment option

It's not a backlash against bitcoin, then, but it's still something of a blow for the digital money format to lose one of its earlier big-name adopters. It also suggests that other stores might join Reddit in holding off on Coinbase's new platform until they're comfortable knowing that they can depend on it. The currency still only has a handful of major adopters, and some of them have been backing off due to its volatlity. It may need more stability (both technically and price-wise) if it's going to continue to grow.