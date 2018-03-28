The Morning After: Apple's Field Trip and Waymo's self-driving Jags

Pencils down.Apple's Field Trip

We knew today's press event wasn't going to be business as usual, but we had no idea just how delightfully strange Apple wanted everything to be. To catch up on all the news as quickly as possible, try Chris Velazco's video recap, or go hands-on with the now Pencil-ready $329 9.7-inch iPad with Dana Wollman. Of course, we have spec breakdowns vs. other iPads or competing tablets, plus some thoughts about whether or not this is enough to help Apple beat Chrome OS in classrooms.

Who needs a notch?Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2S

The near bezel-less phone that you can't get in the US is back, and we finally got a peek at the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. The company also showed off a new gaming laptop and smart speaker that likely won't appear outside of China, but our eyes are still stuck on that phone.

Flops on flops.NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference

As if Apple and Xiaomi weren't enough, NVIDIA also put on a show yesterday, full of news about absurdly powerful chips and what you can do with them. The company revealed its Drive Constellation system, a multi-server setup that'll let its partners run self-driving simulations on their own. Think of it as The Matrix for autonomous algorithms. NVIDIA also announced the first GPU that can power RTX real-time ray tracing: the Quadro GV100. Last but definitely not least is a $400k AI supercomputer it's calling "the world's largest GPU."

Wait, how many megapixels?Huawei P20 Pro hands-on

Say hello to the 5.9-inch P20 (€649, roughly $569) and the 6.3-inch P20 Pro (€899, roughly $1,115). The Pro brings its Leica Triple Camera, a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor (with f/1.6 lens) that stands separate from the other two, which combine an eight-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.4 lens and optical image stabilization and a 40-megapixel camera with f/1.8 lens.

Correction: This post originally noted the price of the new iPad as $379, it is $329.

