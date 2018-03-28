Uber reportedly reduced the number of sensors on its autonomous cars

Autonomous cars use radar, cameras and LiDAR to detect obstacles and pedestrians in their path. Reuters reports that Uber scaled back to a single LiDAR sensor on the Volvo test cars the company currently uses in its fleets. The resulting vehicles have more blind spots, says Reuter's sources, than Uber's previous generation of self-driving cars as well as that of rivals, which can use five or six sensors. It's unclear whether the lack of LiDAR played a role in the accident, but it's a fact likely to come under some sort of scrutiny during any investigation. We've reached out to Uber for comment and will update this post when we hear back.