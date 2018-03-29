Report: Cambridge Analytica hasn't deleted all of its collected data

The information in the cache Channel 4 saw was gathered a few years ago, dating as far back as 2014, which is in line with CA's data collection timeframe. Channel 4's source said Colorado Republicans used that data set to target voters in the state. They also said that the list is known to have been "passed around using generic, non-corporate email systems, outside of the servers of Cambridge Analytica, and linked company SCL." If the broadcaster's report is true, that means a lot of people might have access to the list, and it's probably impossible to make sure it's removed from circulation.

The people whose data are included in the cache are obviously unhappy to find out that their info is out there. Cambridge Analytica, however, continues to insist that it deleted the data it gathered from the 270,000 people who installed the "thisisyourdigitallife" Facebook app and all their friends. A spokesperson from the firm told Channel 4: