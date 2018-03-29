'No Man's Sky' comes to Xbox this summer alongside huge update

No Man's Sky is coming to Xbox One this summer and it's bringing a massive update, called "Next", with it. It's so massive, in fact, that it's even got its own logo. There's no word on what it'll include, but previous updates Foundation, Pathfinder and Atlas Rises all drastically built upon the scope of the game, so you can expect significant additions. Speaking to Kotaku, game founder Sean Murray said Next will be "by far our biggest update so far."
Its arrival to Xbox One includes the initial release and all three major updates since, plus enhancements for Xbox One X and support for HDR and 4K. Fans of the game during its exclusive PC and PS4 days have been vocal about their disappointment with previous updates (which to the credit of developer Hello Games have always been free -- and substantial). Perhaps Next and the roll-out to Xbox will win back some hearts and minds.