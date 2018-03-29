'Not Tonight' makes you a bouncer in post-Brexit Britain

The core gameplay is similar to the 2013 indie hit Papers, Please. Instead of a border crossing, though, you're stationed outside pubs and night clubs in chilly rural England. At first, the job is simple — just look at everyone's IDs and make sure they're over 18 — but it soon grows into a complex and morally heartbreaking affair. "You're asked to essentially sift through and distinguish whether someone is European or not," Panic Barn founder Tim Constant said. Do this while checking tickets, removing contraband and managing VIP queues, and you'll walk home with a respectable paycheck.

Constant, however, doesn't want you to do that. "Even if you're in a shit place, and you're being persecuted, the overall tone of the game is just... be nice," he said. "Try to be nice, whatever your situation." Early in the game, for instance, you'll be introduced to a resistance group that wants to overthrow the government and its "right-wing awfulness." To help them, however, you'll have to disobey your employer and promote a diverse, multicultural society. "Instead of spotting French people walking into a pub, you might be asked to let all the French people in," Constant added.

Supporting the rebels will improve your standing inside their organisation. You will, however, lose pay and the chance to improve your living standards. Just to make things interesting, there will also be a health meter that depletes if you overwork yourself. By the end of the game, every job or "mission" should feel like a big decision. "Do I feel right about implementing all of this anti-European legislation? I can do something about it, but I might not get the money I need to pay the bills this week."