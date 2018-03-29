ProtonMail brings encrypted contacts to its mobile email app

ProtonMail's encrypted contacts are now readily available beyond the web -- the company has updated its Android and iOS email apps to add the privacy-minded contacts manager. It uses zero-access encryption to prevent everyone but you (yes, including ProtonMail) from seeing anything besides a name and email address, and includes digital signatures to check for signs of tampering. It's pitched as ideal for journalists who may need to protect their contacts, but it could be just as important to you if you're worried that a thief might use your contacts as a burglary hit list.