The new Subaru Forester can tell if you're sleepy or distracted

The feature runs on top of Subaru's new driver assist system called EyeSight, which (unlike DriverFocus) will come pre-installed on all Forester models. It's not a hands-free driving technology, but it covers basic driver assist offerings, such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and lane assist, as well as pre-collision braking. By being able to detect whether a driver is sleepy or tired, the system can be on the alert and activate EyeSight's functions when needed.

DriverFocus can store info on five drivers and remember their preferences when it comes to seat position, climate and multifunction display. So, it can work even for those looking to buy a 2019 Forester as a family vehicle when it comes out later this year.

