ZTE brings the first Android Go phone to the US for $80

As you'd expect, the specifications aren't exactly the top of the line — the device is 5.73 inches tall and 2.83 inches wide, with a 0.36-inch depth. The screen resolution is 854 x 480. It has a 5 MP rear-facing camera and a 2 MP front-facing camera, with a 2200 mAh battery. It runs on a 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm 210.

The phone is designed to run Android Oreo Go Edition (which we call Android Go), which is a lightweight operating system designed for older and slower phones. It's not designed to be able to live up the the expectations of those who want the latest and greatest phone. Instead, these phones allow for less full-featured apps, with the tradeoff of access to modern conveniences, such as Google Assistant, and the most up-to-date security features.