Hasbro got 5,000 pre-orders to build a massive replica of Jabba's barge

The huge Jabba the Hutt barge replica Hasbro showed off at Toy Fair this year will soon become a real item making its way to backers' homes. That's because the toymaker's first HasLab project, a program that takes a leaf out of Indiegogo's and Kickstarter's books, is a raging success. It has raised over $2.7 million in funds from over 5,500 backers (as of this writing), eclipsing its original 5,000-pre-order goal. And it has the potential to make more: The campaign still welcomes Star Wars fans willing to shell out $500 for a four-foot-long Khetanna with impressively detailed decks until April 3rd.
#StarWars fans, you #BackedTheBarge!! Jabba would be proud! #HasLab #BackTheBarge pic.twitter.com/RczPpqj7Qe— Hasbro (@HasbroNews) March 30, 2018
The barge's replica is the biggest Hasbro-branded Star Wars toy yet, much bigger than the company's Millennium Falcon replica that measures 2.6 feet in length. Hasbro will bundle the barge with a 3.75-inch Jabba the Hutt and Yak Face figures that can fit inside the toy. Speaking of its interior, the barge has a two-person cockpit, a galley, an armory and a lounge inside, all of which are as detailed as the toy's exterior. Hasbro plans to ship the toy's 64-page booklet companion as soon as April 4th this year, but the barge itself won't sail its way to backers until February 28th, 2019.