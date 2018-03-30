Lincoln adds more pre-owned vehicles to its subscription service pilot

A number of automakers have embraced subscription models, though most of them offer new vehicles through their services. Lexus and BMW both announced subscription services recently while Cadillac, Volvo and Ford launched theirs previously.

Lincoln, which unveiled its Aviator SUV earlier this week, also includes its Pickup & Delivery service with subscriptions of its 2017 vehicles. If the vehicle needs service, Lincoln will send someone to pick up the car and drop off a loaner. And post-service, the car is returned in the same manner.

You can check out the available 2017 models here.